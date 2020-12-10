Rectify ‘irregularities’ in govt undertakings, Cong tells MDA

SHILLONG, Dec 9: Opposition Congress has asked the NPP-led MDA Government to correct the “irregularities” in government undertakings and ensure regular payment of salaries to employees.

Opposition and CLP leader Mukul Sangma, while taking cognizance of the delay in the release of employees’ salaries, said that the employees of various government undertakings were being made to run from pillar to post for their pay.

Citing an example of the agitating employees of MeECL, he said that the employees of the corporation were not only concerned about their salaries but also about the fiscal health of the corporation.

“The attention which MeECL deserves is not coming from the government and correction to alleged mismanagement is not happening,” he said.

Asserting that the government cannot shrug off their responsibilities, he also expressed concern over the delay in the release of salaries and arrears of GHADC employees.

The Opposition leader expressed concern and even displeasure over the fact that the government has not released the salaries of the employees of MCCL and that the municipality staff had to resort to agitation for the same.

“The government should immediately correct things and ensure these organisations are given proper treatment,” he said, while recalling that the previous MUA government had inherited a similar situation in 2010 and that it took corrective measures then.

He further rued the fact that the SSA teachers have not been given audience by the chief minister after which they had met him and apprised him of their grievances. “Our teachers should not be victims of their mismanagement,” the Opposition leader added.

Meanwhile, the Opposition leader also continued his tirade against the chief minister for allegedly delaying the investigation into the IRS scam which was exposed in the city a couple of years back.

Stating that truth is always bitter, the Opposition leader recalled that in the IRS scam, two of the SS Netcom employees were also arrested and they confessed to have recruited people.

“There were financial transactions as well,” he said, while adding that it is a very serious trend which should never be set again in the state.

Talking about the leakage of revenue, he said that many trucks still continue to unload coal in Assam while raising questions on the safety of the Umiam dam which is considered as a pride asset for the state.