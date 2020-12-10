CoMSO to agitate in Delhi if MLAs, MPs fail to visit

SHILLONG, Dec 9: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisation (CoMSO) has warned that if the state government fails to take all sixty legislators to Delhi to pressurise the Centre on the ILP demand, they would head to the national capital and launch an agitation there.

“In case there is no all-party delegation going to Delhi or if the MLAs and the MPs do not go, we have a plan to go to Delhi and agitate,” said CoMSO Chairman, Robertjune Kharjahrin while speaking to reporters after meeting Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh and urging him to pursue the matter aggressively with the Centre.

“We cannot wait for too long. The ILP demand was raised by pressure groups and the Assembly passed the resolution. Now if the political leaders refuse to go to Delhi and pursue the matter, I think we will have to begin from where they left,” he said.

Talking about his meeting with the Speaker, Kharjahrin said they met him not in his capacity as the Speaker but as president of the UDP and Chairman of the RDA.

“UDP and RDA play a very important role in this government and also in the policies of the state,” he said.

“We met him over the CAA, ILP and MRSSA. His party has opposed CAA from day one and he wants CAA to be completely exempted from Meghalaya and that is what we all are meeting him from time to time,” Kharjahrin added.

Stating that if the Governor gives his assent to this bill the Home Ministry would not be required to say whether it is right or wrong, Kharjahrin said, adding, “It is purely a state matter. MRSSA was drafted under the provision of law and order which is a State Subject. The Union Government should not try to intervene into this subject since the moment they do that they would be intervening into the federal structure of the country”.

The CoMSO chairman further stated that their agitation would continue until their demands were met.