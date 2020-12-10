Opp slams MDA allies’ silence on corruption

SHILLONG, Dec 9: Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma has slammed the MDA coalition partners for being mute spectators on the “illegalities” taking place in the state, asserting that the allies were silent as they were benefitting from the same.

“It is only the people of the state who are losing out due to the illegal activities taking place under the present regime,” Sangma told reporters here today.

Stating that the Opposition has been highlighting these illegalities on behalf of the people, he castigated the state government for adopting a static denial mode on the irregularities, whenever the issues were raised — whether inside the Assembly or outside.

“There are many concerned citizens who have started to speak out on the wrongdoings of the MDA Government. I am sure there will be many more will come out against the illegalities of the NPP-led Government,” he added.

Referring to the no-confidence motion against the government during the autumn session, Sangma said it was done to rouse the conscience of the people who have been supporting this government.

“We will continue to do so in the days to come,” he stated.