BJP state chief to meet central leaders on ILP

SHILLONG, Dec 16: The State BJP is all set to meet the central party leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, with a request to fulfill the demand of the state on implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP).

State BJP chief, Ernest Mawrie said today that he will visit the national capital after December 22 and hold discussions with the central leaders on two issues – implementation of ILP and development of Meghalaya.

“I am going to meet all the central leaders including BJP national president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers,” Mawrie said, while reiterating that the party supported the demand of the people on ILP.