Ex-AASU leader Lurinjyoti to lead AJP; appointed president at convention

GUWAHATI: Former All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leader, Lurinjyoti Gogoi was appointed the president of Assam Jatiya Parishad during the two-day political convention of AJP which concluded in Sivasagar on Thursday.

The development was however anticipated after Gogoi had taken the political plunge by joining the regional party at the convention on Wednesday.

AJP, an offshoot of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) movement in the state, was floated by the AASU and Asom Jatiyatabadi Juba Chatra Parishad on September 14 last year.

The party will contest next year’s Assembly elections in the state.

Former Asom Gana Parishad leader Pabindra Deka, who also joined AJP on Wednesday, was appointed working president of the party, while former Cabinet minister Jagdish Bhuyan was appointed general secretary.

The representatives’ meeting of the party also appointed 11 members as vice presidents, 11 members as organisational secretaries, 11 members as joint secretaries and another 11 members as secretaries.

Addressing AJP’s first political convention in the historic Upper Assam town, the newly-appointed AJP president hinted at the formation of a united regional force in the coming days to take on the national parties in the Assembly elections next year.

“We will stitch together a regional force to contest in all the 126 constituencies in the Assembly polls next year. We will go all out to form a government which will give utmost priority to jatiyotabad (nationalism) and regionalism, and not compromise by swinging to the tunes of national parties and the government in Delhi,” Gogoi asserted.

He further revealed that the AJP was working on a roadmap/vision document for implementing the Assam Accord in its letter and spirit; protecting the people belonging to communities; solving the burning problems of Assam; empowering farmers and tea tribes and securing the future of unemployed youths in the state.