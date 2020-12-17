NEHU report on uranium waste ‘leak’ this month

SHILLONG/MAWKYRWAT, Dec 16: Meghalaya Chief Secretary MS Rao, on Wednesday, said that the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) was expected to submit within this month the report of its study into the alleged leakage from concrete uranium effluent tanks at Nongbah Jynrin in South West Khasi Hills.

Informing that the state government has requested NEHU to speed up its investigation, Rao said the University was expected to submit its report within December, while IIT Guwahati would carry out its study in January.

The Meghalaya Government had engaged the two agencies to carry out an in-depth study into the allegations of uranium waste leakages and the radiation level in the area.

Regarding the delay on the part of IIT Guwahati to carry out the study, the chief secretary said the state government cannot question but only request the institute. He, however, said that IIT Guwahati was functioning with reduced strength and there were precautions to be taken in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Reacting to the demand of the pressure groups to engage an independent probe agency along with NEHU and IIT Guwahati, Rao said the two agencies were institutes of national repute under the central government. “We approached NEHU, we trust their report and are requesting the university to speed up the study,” he said.

Asked about a few other organisations stating that the radiation level in and around the area is high, the chief secretary said they were not professional agencies and that people have their opinions. “It is about the radiation level and health hazards. We are concerned about the radiation level and hence the study to ascertain the situation,” he said.

He said the government had requested NEHU and IIT Guwahati to conduct a study on the radiation level from the storage tank and if there was any health hazard to the local community.

It may be mentioned that the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) had earlier stated that they were not satisfied with the agencies engaged by the state government to carry out the study saying that both the agencies are directly or indirectly connected to the government and, therefore, do not trust their reports.

Meanwhile, Mawkyrwat MLA Renikton L Tongkhar, on Wednesday, said that he is “totally against” uranium mining, especially in Domiasiat area of South West Khasi Hills, or anywhere in the state in view of the health hazard.

Speaking to media persons, PHE Minister Renikton Tongkhar expressed concern that there are some people who misunderstood his stand as an MLA and leader of the HSPDP on uranium mining. “I want to clear all doubts that the HSPDP from the beginning till now is against uranium mining in Meghalaya and this agenda has also been clearly written in the manifesto of the party. As an MLA from Mawkyrwat Constituency, a minister from the HSPDP and the party as a whole, we stand united against uranium mining and will continue to do that in the future because we know that it will affect the people,” Tongkhar said.Speaking about development that will come in the area if uranium mining is allowed, Tongkhar said, “We cannot compromise development with the health of our people. Just because of developmental activities, we cannot allow uranium mining without considering the health and welfare of our people. Therefore, we will continue to be a stumbling block for the proposed uranium mining in Meghalaya”.