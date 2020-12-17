Xiaomi Mi QLED TV out now

Xiaomi on Wednesday expanded its Smart TV portfolio with the launch of 55-inch Mi QLED TV 4K at Rs 54,999 in the Indian market. The TV will be available in 55-inches only and will go on sale on December 21 at 12 noon on mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, Vijay Sales and other retail stores. “The response received over the last 2 years is a testimony to the trust consumers have shown in us and it further solidifies our leadership in the segment. In the last one year, after the launch of our 4K series, we have witnessed a 55 per cent growth in the 4K segment. Having established ourselves, we are further strengthening our TV portfolio by bringing the first QLED smart TV from the house of Mi,” Eshwar Nilakantan, Category Lead – Mi TVs, Mi India, said in a statement. The TV supports HDR 10, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision. It has a wide colour gamut with support for 100 per cent NTSC colour space and 95 per cent of the DCPI-3 colour space. The Mi QLED TV 4K has 30W of sound output and has 6 speakers (4 full-range drivers, 2 tweeters). It has a frequency range of 60-20KHz. For audio formats, it supports Dolby Audio and DTS-HD. The Smart TV runs on the MTK 9611 quad-core A55 CPU coupled with the Mali G52 MP2. It has 2GB RAM and 32GB storage and also supports Bluetooth 5.0. The TV has 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Ethernet, optical and 3.5mm port. For software, the TV comes with the company’s PatchWall OS, which is based on Android TV 10 out of the box. The TV does come with Chromecast built-in as well so one can stream content from their phones to the device. (IANS)