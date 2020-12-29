Bishop Victor appointed Archbishop of Shillong

SHILLONG, Dec 28: Pope Francis on Monday appointed Rev. Victor Lyngdoh, currently Bishop of Jowai, as the new Archbishop of Shillong Archdiocese.

“This provision was made public in Rome on Monday, December 28, 2020, at noon, corresponding to 4:30 pm IST,” a press communiqué issued from the Archbishop’s House said.

The Shillong Archdiocese has been without an Archbishop ever since the demise of Archbishop Rev. Dominic Jala (SDB) on October 10, 2019 in a road mishap in Colusa County, California, U.S.

Fr John Madur has been looking after the Shillong Archdiocese as Diocesan Administrator after the demise of Archbishop Jala.

Fr Madur congratulated Bishop Victor on his appointed as the new Archbishop.

“With great joy, we announce that the Holy Father, Pope Francis has appointed Most Reverend Victor Lyngdoh as the Archbishop of Shillong Archdiocese,” Fr John said in a statement.

Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma took to twitter on Monday to congratulate Bishop Victor on being elevated to Archbishop of Shillong Archdiocese.

“Congratulations Your Grace, Most Reverend Bishop Victor Lyngdoh for being appointed as the new Archbishop of #Shillong Archdiocese. I believe that His Grace will continue to serve the Lord and share his wisdom & knowledge for the greater good of [email protected] @VaticanNews,” the chief minister tweeted.

Bishop Victor Lyngdoh was born on January 14, 1956 at Wahlang Village in East Khasi Hills and he entered St. Paul’s Seminary in Shillong after pursuing his studies at St. Gabriel’s Higher Secondary School and then went on to study philosophy at Christ King College in Shillong and subsequently spent his Regency at St. Francis Xavier Church, Mawsynram.

He then entered Sacred Heart Theological College in Mawlai, Shillong and was ordained priest on January 25, 1987. Bishop Victor has served the Church in several ministries over the years.

On October 15, 2016, Bishop Victor was appointed as the Bishop of Jowai Diocese and installed on November 20, 2016. He is also the Chairman of the Bible Commission in North East Bishops Council of India. (With UNI inputs)