Awareness event on new farm laws

SHILLONG, Dec 29: An awareness programme on new farm laws was organised by Krishi Vigyan Kendra, ICAR, West Garo Hills, at Rimrangpara village, Dalu Block recently.

During the programme, experts at KVK elucidated the details of the new farm laws and how it benefits the farmers.

Leaflets in local language were also distributed to a total of 19 villagers, who participated in the programme.