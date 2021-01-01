A TRAUMATIC, UNFORGETTABLE YEAR THAT WAS

COVID-19 Pandemic, Stir for ILP, Corruption charges,

Coal scam, BJP-NPP spar, Entry restrictions

on outsiders were the highlights of 2020

At the advent of 2020, nobody – not even the crystal gazers – had any clue how forgettable and unforgettable the year would turn out to be. For the better part of the year, COVID-19 turned the world upside down with life coming to a grinding halt across the continents. In India, phases of national lockdown, emergency-like curbs on life of citizens, fear of the unknown virus leading to panic and trauma tore life asunder. It was a challenge all round both for governments and the nation.

Meghalaya, with 13,500 active cases and 139 casualties (as of December 31), will have to be regarded as one of the lesser-affected states, if also a better crisis-managed state in the country. Since the first national lockdown in March, citizens had begun to live with a new normal. For four months, government offices, educational institutions, shops and marketplaces were virtually shut. Makeshift markets, roadside stalls provided skeletal essential services for subsistence. Hotels, restaurants, places of entertainment, tours and travels remained in a state of limbo. There was a palpable state of uncertainty, anxiety and also panic. As a sense of doom and despondency brought about by the sudden suspension of economic activities prevailed, the state saw a reverse exodus of Meghalayans working or studying in the heartland.

With some stern measures by the administration, and readily supported by the community, Meghalaya managed to keep a tight leash on the unlooked-for situation. Apart from introducing a rigorous quarantine regime, intensified rapid tests, micro management, etc., one step which is going to make a huge difference post pandemic is the sealing of entry points from Assam. Putting an end to the unbridled entry of “outsiders”, as it were, killed two birds with one stone. Primarily, it ensured that no COVID-19-infected person took entry; the action paved the way for meeting an old aspiration of the pressure groups, which have been clamouring for ILP. On December 21, when the state’s first facilitation centre was put in place for regulating entry of outsiders, it opened a new chapter for Meghalaya towards fulfilling that dream.

The year 2020 began with a stir over the contentious CAA and introduction of ILP, leading to disturbance in the border hamlet of Ichamati and its adjoining areas, which accounted for the loss of at least three lives. The pandemic did put a temporary halt to the unease over the intermittent agitations that disturbed the even tenor of life. During the year, political masters dashed for Delhi a number of times for putting pressure on the Centre for notifying ILP and also seeking financial bailout for the cash-strapped state.

Among the other major developments of the year that dominated the public discourse were charges of corruption in high places, misuse of funds by District Councils and the coal scam. Home Minister James Sangma found himself entangled in alleged clandestine coal smuggling, defying NGT directives. After the initial dithering, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had to act after his coalition colleagues brought pressure on him. James was, however, let off with mere removal from the Home portfolio. The NPP-BJP spar over corruption in District Councils was another notable political development of the year. Despite the relentless campaign for a CBI probe, the government has ordered an audit by state officials. That BJP has lost its steam apparently after tacit intervention by the party’s central leadership is also a remarkable story of political culture in the country.

The pandemic posed many unprecedented challenges to the ruling dispensation; one of them was a shattered loss of revenue. No coal export (at least officially) and slump in excise revenue and GST collection, etc., had a telling effect on the government. For months on, hundreds of quasi-government employees have been going without salary. The situation has not been helped by Centre’s own failure in the devolution of the state’s share of taxes from the central pool. It has been a constant tightrope walk for the state to make two ends meet.

In hindsight, the traumatic and unforgettable 2020 posed a collective challenge to the state to endure the unprecedented adversity. It was a test of its resilience, patience and grit. Despite winning some of the skirmishes and battles, the war is far from over. The vigil on COVID-19, grim struggle on the fiscal front and grappling with the simmering unrest over ILP are certainly going to keep Meghalaya on tenterhooks during the new calendar year.

Here are some of chronological highlights of 2020:

JANUARY

Jan 1: MS Rao takes over as CS amid controversy

Jan 3: State awaits Shah’s response for talks on ILP

New Year kickstarts with assault of non-tribals in city

Jan 4: NPP asks members not to speak on CAA

Jan 5: State delegation to meet Shah on ILP after Jan 7

Jan 10: Lokayukta orders CBI to probe racket in coal

Jan 11: State to implement Resident’s Act

Jan 16: Ernest Mawrie elected state BJP president

Jan 18: IED planted at Meghalaya Coke – HNLC

Jan 19: CoMSO for entire Meghalaya as tribal area

Jan 24: UDP optimistic of ILP, firm against CAA

Jan 26: Lokayukta, summons home secretary, petitioners

Jan 27: Coronavirus alert in state

Jan 29: UDP demands action against James Sangma

Court allows women to vote in headman election

Jan 31: Shah to discuss ILP with state delegation after Delhi polls

FEBRUARY

Feb 1: Axe may fall on James Sangma

Five-day CoMSO stir over ILP from Feb 4

Feb 3: 6 people with travel history from China detected in state

Feb 4: No virus sign in state students from China

Feb 6: Mukul alleges govt-cartel nexus in illegal coal mining

Feb 8: MDA ministers want James Sangma out

Feb 12: Finally, James loses Home portfolio

Feb 13: HNLC finance secretary surrenders

Feb 14: CoMSO warns Centre of violent repercussions in state

Feb 18: MDA team leaves today for Delhi to meet Shah on ILP

Feb 19: State mulls labour Act to check migrant workers

Feb 21: No decision on ILP; Centre to protect tribal rights

Feb 22: Parties reject Home ministry’s views on ILP

Feb 23: State BJP to pursue ILP implementation

Feb 25: Centre asks Meghalaya to strengthen existing laws

Feb 26: Govt meets headmen to implement Resident’s Act

Feb 28: Guv returns MRSSA ordinance, cites anomalies

Tricolour burnt over ILP demand

Feb 29: Group clash leaves one dead, four injured in Ichamati

MARCH

Mar 1: One killed, several injured in Iewduh stabbing spree

Indefinite curfew clamped in Shillong

Mar 2: Death toll up to 3 as Shella man killed in fresh attack

Mar 4: Implement ILP or prepare for worse, warns KSU

Mar 5: Braving adversity, students write SSLC examination

Mar 6: Goons stab Assam worker in Mawkhar

Mar 7: Protest in Kolkata against ‘torture’ of Bengalis

Mar 8: Govt lifts curfew in city as situation improves

Mar 9: A week after violence, fear still grips Ichamati residents

Mar 10: Villagers kill one, injured 8 others on witchcraft suspicion

Mar 12: Suspected city coronavirus case tests negative

NPP defeats no-confidence motion

Mar 14: CM introduces amended Residents Bill in Assembly

Mar 15: Despite MRSSA, pressure group demands ILP

Mar 17: State put under preventive cover

Mar 19: Meghalaya remains on alert to prevent COVID-19

Mar 20: 24-hour shutdown in state from midnight today

Mar 21: Shutdown begins amid panic

Mar 22: NE’s first COVID-19 case detected in Assam

Mar 24: Iewduh shut to stave off virus

Mar 25: Curfew imposed in EKH to enforce quarantine

Titosstarwell Chyne becomes new KHADC CEM

Mar 27: Home-delivery of essentials across state from today

Mar 28: Curfew till March 31, shops to function today

Mar 30: 7,711 persons under self-isolation in state

Mar 31: Govt allows MLAs to use Rs 25 lakh each

APRIL

Apr 1: Locked down and ‘forsaken’, city youth kills self in Agra

Apr 3: State police set up COVID-19 control room

Apr 4: Border with Assam sealed

Apr 7: Cabinet approves 30 pc salary cut for MPs

Apr 12: MLAs to donate 10 pc of salary for one year

Apr 14: City doctor tests COVID-19 positive

48-hour total curfew in Shillong, Ri Bhoi

Apr 16: Doctor dies, family members test positive

Apr 17: Nongpoh Dorbar refuses Dr Sailo to be buried

Apr 20: Bethany closed, patients shifted to other hospitals

Apr 21: One more tests positive, EKH now a RED ZONE

Apr 24: Govt releases financial aid to stranded persons

Apr 27: Despite crisis govt to release salary of staff

New Chief Justice sworn-in

Apr 29: Efforts on to bring back stranded citizens

MAY

May 5: CS warns violators of physical distancing

May 6: 284 return to state on Day 1; all well

May 9: State Govt sets up 27 corona care centres

May 11: 2000 returnees placed under home quarantine

May 12: Meghalaya suffers 80 pc revenue loss

May 20: COVID-19 returns to state; first in GH

May 22: State spends Rs 115 crore on COVID relief

May 23: Bible-reading leaves House nonplussed

May 27: KHADC, Hima Mylliem against reopening of Iewduh

May 28: Conrad become first CM to visit KHADC

May 29: Police Bazar to reopen partially today

JUNE

Jun 2: Nod to inter-district travel, all shops to open

Jun 4: City springs back to life, more curbs eased

Jun 8: HSSLC exams resumes from today

Jun 9: KHADC okays partial Iewduh reopening

Jun 12: Goons torch COVID-duty vehicle, NHIDCL office

Jun 13: NEIGRIHMS doctor held on charge of molestation

Jun 16: Govt permits weddings in places of worship

Jun 17: WHO pat for state on COVID management

Jun 20: Kharlukhi sails through to RS

Jun 22: Iewduh reopens today under strict surveillance

Jun 25: Govt asks people not to visit state

Jun 28: CBI files charge sheet against Ampareen, two other officials

JULY

Jul 1: Edn scam: CBI finds no evidence against former Chief Secy

Jul 3: Govt allays fear of community spread

Jul 4: Lawsohtun violence leaves 5 basketball players injured

Jul 6: Fresh petition filed before NGT against illegal coal trade

Jul 7: Active COVID-19 cases shoot up to 44

Jul 8: Probe into misuse of pass by Greenwood marriage party

Jul 9: Over Rs 2000 crore dues hit MeECL functioning

Jul 11: BSF personnel to undergo mandatory tests on arrival

Jul 12: 48-hours lockdown after unabated spike in COVID cases

Jul 16: Govt to shut all entry points from July 24 to 31

Jul 18: Teachers move to High Court over service termination

Jul 19: Cong made attempt to destabilise MDA: Conrad

Jul 22: KSU nudges Conrad over Centre’s ‘draconian’ bill

Jul 23: Closure of entry points from today

State to spend Rs 75 crore on rural health centres

Jul 24: KHADC wants say in building bye law implementation

Jul 26: Highest community spread sends capital town into tizzy

Jul 28: No community spread of COVID in state: Govt

Jul 29: NGT says no to coal transportation

Jul 30: Govt under flak for COVID mismanagement

AUGUST

Aug 3: COVID: State hit by revenue loss, faces acute fund crunch

Aug 6: State’s GST loss over Rs 130 crore in 4 months

Aug 7: Cong MLAs write to Sonia, demand new MPCC prez

Aug 8: HS Shylla no more

Aug 9: DHS to check hospital lapses on COVID-19

Aug 10: HC to shut down for 3 days

Aug 12: BJP tells CM about tardy progress of NDA schemes

Aug 13: KSU overrules CM on railway project in state

Meghalaya pig samples test positive for African swine fever

Aug 14: CBI awaits trial against Ampareen, other officials

Aug 17: CM launches Restart Mission worth Rs 14,515 crore

Aug 18: Police Bazar, Iewduh limp back to normal

Aug 20: Satya Pal Malik takes over as Governor

COVID scene grim as more civilians test positive

Aug 28: Land acquisition key hurdle for Byrnihat railway station

Shillong to have air link with 7 NE airports

SEPTEMBER

Sep 1: Tynsong defends entry restrictions in state

Sep 2: Petition to NGT drags minister

Sep 3: Govt revises syllabi for Board exams

Sep 5: Govt finally admits to community transmission

Sep 6: BJP to press govt for goods trains to Shillong

Sep 8: Govt nod to 84-cr city ropeway service

Sep 9: State BJP unearths huge scam in three district councils

Phulbari MLA tests positive

Sep 10: Centre assures to bail out Meghalaya financially

Sep 12: AICC reshuffle removes Faleiro from Meghalaya

Sep 13: Manpower crisis cripples fight against COVID

James tests positive at Imphal

Sept 14: All business establishments to open in city

41 test positive at Raj Bhavan

Sep 15: CM’s bungalow under scanner after driver tests positive

Kharlukhi takes oath as RS member

Sep 16: Mukul seeks Governor’s intervention into GHADC scam

Sep 18: Mawrie justifies CBI probe demand

Sep 19: Mukul indicts CM for lack of COVID preparedness

Sep 21: Schools reopen today amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Sep 22: Conrad non-committal on CBI probe into BJP charges

Sep 23: BJP pulls out of GHADC coalition over scam issue

Mystery over uranium tank blast in SWKH

Sep 24: NPP-led alliance claims comfortable majority

Sep 26: 12 killed in rain havoc across state

Govt spends Rs 200 crore in fight against COVID

Sep 28: BJP files FIR with CBI over alleged graft in ADCs

Sep 29: CBI seeks Delhi’s nod for probe into embezzlement in GHADC

OCTOBER

Oct 1: Govt orders audit of central grants after Guv pressure

Oct 2: Two new faces in Conrad cabinet

Places of worship reopen in state

Oct 5: DGP orders probe into children’s ‘harassment’ at Ichamati

Oct 6: Rymbui dismisses CBI probe into BJP allegations

Oct 7: COVID bleeds cash-strapped Meghalaya Rs 399 crore

Oct 8: Home Min seeks report from DGP on illegal coal trade

Oct 9: Ichamati probe report negates harassment angle

Govt to spend Rs 500 crore to upgrade primary schools

Oct 13: Conrad defends James, denies coal illegalities

Oct 14: State’s largest police battalion now containment zone

Oct 16: Schools reopen in state for classes 6 to 12

Oct 17: Miffed NPP dares BJP to quit ruling coalition

Oct 18: BJP not to quit MDA alliance

Oct 20: Mukul slams MDA defiance of Lokayukta

Oct 21: BJP silent after party MLAs go their way

Oct 23: Varsities to study claims of leakage in uranium tanks

Oct 24: Mukul dares MDA on coal transportation scam

Oct 28: KHADC adopts 3 resolutions on Residents Act, ILP

Health dept eases entry and exit points

Oct 30: Sniawbhalang Dhar tests positive for COVID

Oct 31: Conrad defends delay in coal auction, slams Opposition

NOVEMBER

Nov 1: COVID cause of delay in issuing trade licences

Nov 2: MDA to hear out BJP after Assembly session

AAI working to resume flight service from Umroi Airport

Nov 3: Protest in Kolkata over harassment of non-tribals in state

Nov 4: ADB approves USD 132.8mn loan to boost power sector

Nov 7: Iewduh reopens much to the delight of stall owners

Nov 8: State’s COVID tally breaches 10,000-mark

Nov 9: Cong MLA (David Nongrum) terms ADCs as liability

Nov 10: State books 2,000 cases of illegal coal mining

Nov 11: Speaker admits no-trust motion against MDA

Nov 12: CM deflects Opp charges as house defeats no-trust motion

Fugitive ULFA-I leader Drishti Rajkhowa surrenders in GH

Nov 13: CM warns against harassment of citizens at entry points

Nov 14: CoMSO threatens stir over ILP and CAA

Nov 17: Reopening of schools: Govt to decide today

Nov 18: BJP moves Lokayukta over corruption issue

Nov 19: Not expecting second COVID wave, says Hek

Demand for ILP in Meghalaya resurfaces

Nov 20: CM presses Amit Shah for unlikely ILP in state

Nov 21: State BJP to move MHA on corruption in ADCs

Nov 23: BJP refutes NPP charge of connivance with pol parties

Congress to push Centre for ILP in Meghalaya

Nov 24: M. Chuba Ao to patch up NPP-BJP friction

Nov 25: BJP decides not to pull out of MDA

Nov 26: Vaccine hope for state may come true by Dec: CM

Nov 27: Meghalaya gears up for ‘virtual ILP’ from Dec

Nov 30: Guv Malik says ILP being pursued with Centre

DECEMBER

Dec 1: James scotches speculation over MeECL privatization

Dec 2: Karimganj MLA petitions CM on harassment of Bengalis

Dec 3: KSU will not be allowed to enforce ILP: CM

Dec 4: CoMSO to continue stir despite CM assurance

Assam MLA’s visit irks state ministers

Dec 5: Guv, CM to visit Delhi, push for ILP in state

Dec 6: Opposition gives thumbs up to MRSSA

Dec 7: Opposition Congress proposes all-party meet on ILP

Dec 8: Govt mulls idea of all MLAs’ delegation to Delhi on ILP

Cabinet passes law to curb entry of migrant workers

Dec 9: Guv to apprise Centre of ILP demand in state

Dec 11: Opposition leaders meet Guv for MRSSA, 2016

25K health workers listed for first shots of COVID vaccine

Dec 12: Governor positive about MRSSA, 2019: Speaker

Conrad tests positive for COVID-19, Guv negative

Dec 13: MDA efforts on ILP lacking, says Congress

Dec 15: ILP agitation will continue: CoMSO

Dec 16: Tynsong allays fears of permanent residents

Dec 17: Will try to convince Shah on MRSSA: Guv

Dec 19: Meghalaya awaits Centre’s nod on ILP

Dec 20: CoMSO steps up pressure on ILP

Dec 22: Entry points exits doubt

Shillong-Delhi air service takes flight

Dec 23: Guv meets Shah

Meghalaya likely to get COVID-19 vaccine in January

Dec 29: Bishop Victor Lyngdoh appointed Archbishop of Shillong