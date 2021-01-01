A TRAUMATIC, UNFORGETTABLE YEAR THAT WAS

COVID-19 Pandemic, Stir for ILP, Corruption charges,
Coal scam, BJP-NPP spar, Entry restrictions
on outsiders were the highlights of 2020
At the advent of 2020, nobody – not even the crystal gazers – had any clue how forgettable and unforgettable the year would turn out to be. For the better part of the year, COVID-19 turned the world upside down with life coming to a grinding halt across the continents. In India, phases of national lockdown, emergency-like curbs on life of citizens, fear of the unknown virus leading to panic and trauma tore life asunder. It was a challenge all round both for governments and the nation.
Meghalaya, with 13,500 active cases and 139 casualties (as of December 31), will have to be regarded as one of the lesser-affected states, if also a better crisis-managed state in the country. Since the first national lockdown in March, citizens had begun to live with a new normal. For four months, government offices, educational institutions, shops and marketplaces were virtually shut. Makeshift markets, roadside stalls provided skeletal essential services for subsistence. Hotels, restaurants, places of entertainment, tours and travels remained in a state of limbo. There was a palpable state of uncertainty, anxiety and also panic. As a sense of doom and despondency brought about by the sudden suspension of economic activities prevailed, the state saw a reverse exodus of Meghalayans working or studying in the heartland.
With some stern measures by the administration, and readily supported by the community, Meghalaya managed to keep a tight leash on the unlooked-for situation. Apart from introducing a rigorous quarantine regime, intensified rapid tests, micro management, etc., one step which is going to make a huge difference post pandemic is the sealing of entry points from Assam. Putting an end to the unbridled entry of “outsiders”, as it were, killed two birds with one stone. Primarily, it ensured that no COVID-19-infected person took entry; the action paved the way for meeting an old aspiration of the pressure groups, which have been clamouring for ILP. On December 21, when the state’s first facilitation centre was put in place for regulating entry of outsiders, it opened a new chapter for Meghalaya towards fulfilling that dream.
The year 2020 began with a stir over the contentious CAA and introduction of ILP, leading to disturbance in the border hamlet of Ichamati and its adjoining areas, which accounted for the loss of at least three lives. The pandemic did put a temporary halt to the unease over the intermittent agitations that disturbed the even tenor of life. During the year, political masters dashed for Delhi a number of times for putting pressure on the Centre for notifying ILP and also seeking financial bailout for the cash-strapped state.
Among the other major developments of the year that dominated the public discourse were charges of corruption in high places, misuse of funds by District Councils and the coal scam. Home Minister James Sangma found himself entangled in alleged clandestine coal smuggling, defying NGT directives. After the initial dithering, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had to act after his coalition colleagues brought pressure on him. James was, however, let off with mere removal from the Home portfolio. The NPP-BJP spar over corruption in District Councils was another notable political development of the year. Despite the relentless campaign for a CBI probe, the government has ordered an audit by state officials. That BJP has lost its steam apparently after tacit intervention by the party’s central leadership is also a remarkable story of political culture in the country.
The pandemic posed many unprecedented challenges to the ruling dispensation; one of them was a shattered loss of revenue. No coal export (at least officially) and slump in excise revenue and GST collection, etc., had a telling effect on the government. For months on, hundreds of quasi-government employees have been going without salary. The situation has not been helped by Centre’s own failure in the devolution of the state’s share of taxes from the central pool. It has been a constant tightrope walk for the state to make two ends meet.
In hindsight, the traumatic and unforgettable 2020 posed a collective challenge to the state to endure the unprecedented adversity. It was a test of its resilience, patience and grit. Despite winning some of the skirmishes and battles, the war is far from over. The vigil on COVID-19, grim struggle on the fiscal front and grappling with the simmering unrest over ILP are certainly going to keep Meghalaya on tenterhooks during the new calendar year.
Here are some of chronological highlights of 2020:
JANUARY
Jan 1: MS Rao takes over as CS amid controversy
Jan 3: State awaits Shah’s response for talks on ILP
New Year kickstarts with assault of non-tribals in city
Jan 4: NPP asks members not to speak on CAA
Jan 5: State delegation to meet Shah on ILP after Jan 7
Jan 10: Lokayukta orders CBI to probe racket in coal
Jan 11: State to implement Resident’s Act
Jan 16: Ernest Mawrie elected state BJP president
Jan 18: IED planted at Meghalaya Coke – HNLC
Jan 19: CoMSO for entire Meghalaya as tribal area
Jan 24: UDP optimistic of ILP, firm against CAA
Jan 26: Lokayukta, summons home secretary, petitioners
Jan 27: Coronavirus alert in state
Jan 29: UDP demands action against James Sangma
Court allows women to vote in headman election
Jan 31: Shah to discuss ILP with state delegation after Delhi polls
FEBRUARY
Feb 1: Axe may fall on James Sangma
Five-day CoMSO stir over ILP from Feb 4
Feb 3: 6 people with travel history from China detected in state
Feb 4: No virus sign in state students from China
Feb 6: Mukul alleges govt-cartel nexus in illegal coal mining
Feb 8: MDA ministers want James Sangma out
Feb 12: Finally, James loses Home portfolio
Feb 13: HNLC finance secretary surrenders
Feb 14: CoMSO warns Centre of violent repercussions in state
Feb 18: MDA team leaves today for Delhi to meet Shah on ILP
Feb 19: State mulls labour Act to check migrant workers
Feb 21: No decision on ILP; Centre to protect tribal rights
Feb 22: Parties reject Home ministry’s views on ILP
Feb 23: State BJP to pursue ILP implementation
Feb 25: Centre asks Meghalaya to strengthen existing laws
Feb 26: Govt meets headmen to implement Resident’s Act
Feb 28: Guv returns MRSSA ordinance, cites anomalies
Tricolour burnt over ILP demand
Feb 29: Group clash leaves one dead, four injured in Ichamati
MARCH
Mar 1: One killed, several injured in Iewduh stabbing spree
Indefinite curfew clamped in Shillong
Mar 2: Death toll up to 3 as Shella man killed in fresh attack
Mar 4: Implement ILP or prepare for worse, warns KSU
Mar 5: Braving adversity, students write SSLC examination
Mar 6: Goons stab Assam worker in Mawkhar
Mar 7: Protest in Kolkata against ‘torture’ of Bengalis
Mar 8: Govt lifts curfew in city as situation improves
Mar 9: A week after violence, fear still grips Ichamati residents
Mar 10: Villagers kill one, injured 8 others on witchcraft suspicion
Mar 12: Suspected city coronavirus case tests negative
NPP defeats no-confidence motion
Mar 14: CM introduces amended Residents Bill in Assembly
Mar 15: Despite MRSSA, pressure group demands ILP
Mar 17: State put under preventive cover
Mar 19: Meghalaya remains on alert to prevent COVID-19
Mar 20: 24-hour shutdown in state from midnight today
Mar 21: Shutdown begins amid panic
Mar 22: NE’s first COVID-19 case detected in Assam
Mar 24: Iewduh shut to stave off virus
Mar 25: Curfew imposed in EKH to enforce quarantine
Titosstarwell Chyne becomes new KHADC CEM
Mar 27: Home-delivery of essentials across state from today
Mar 28: Curfew till March 31, shops to function today
Mar 30: 7,711 persons under self-isolation in state
Mar 31: Govt allows MLAs to use Rs 25 lakh each
APRIL
Apr 1: Locked down and ‘forsaken’, city youth kills self in Agra
Apr 3: State police set up COVID-19 control room
Apr 4: Border with Assam sealed
Apr 7: Cabinet approves 30 pc salary cut for MPs
Apr 12: MLAs to donate 10 pc of salary for one year
Apr 14: City doctor tests COVID-19 positive
48-hour total curfew in Shillong, Ri Bhoi
Apr 16: Doctor dies, family members test positive
Apr 17: Nongpoh Dorbar refuses Dr Sailo to be buried
Apr 20: Bethany closed, patients shifted to other hospitals
Apr 21: One more tests positive, EKH now a RED ZONE
Apr 24: Govt releases financial aid to stranded persons
Apr 27: Despite crisis govt to release salary of staff
New Chief Justice sworn-in
Apr 29: Efforts on to bring back stranded citizens
MAY
May 5: CS warns violators of physical distancing
May 6: 284 return to state on Day 1; all well
May 9: State Govt sets up 27 corona care centres
May 11: 2000 returnees placed under home quarantine
May 12: Meghalaya suffers 80 pc revenue loss
May 20: COVID-19 returns to state; first in GH
May 22: State spends Rs 115 crore on COVID relief
May 23: Bible-reading leaves House nonplussed
May 27: KHADC, Hima Mylliem against reopening of Iewduh
May 28: Conrad become first CM to visit KHADC
May 29: Police Bazar to reopen partially today
JUNE
Jun 2: Nod to inter-district travel, all shops to open
Jun 4: City springs back to life, more curbs eased
Jun 8: HSSLC exams resumes from today
Jun 9: KHADC okays partial Iewduh reopening
Jun 12: Goons torch COVID-duty vehicle, NHIDCL office
Jun 13: NEIGRIHMS doctor held on charge of molestation
Jun 16: Govt permits weddings in places of worship
Jun 17: WHO pat for state on COVID management
Jun 20: Kharlukhi sails through to RS
Jun 22: Iewduh reopens today under strict surveillance
Jun 25: Govt asks people not to visit state
Jun 28: CBI files charge sheet against Ampareen, two other officials
JULY
Jul 1: Edn scam: CBI finds no evidence against former Chief Secy
Jul 3: Govt allays fear of community spread
Jul 4: Lawsohtun violence leaves 5 basketball players injured
Jul 6: Fresh petition filed before NGT against illegal coal trade
Jul 7: Active COVID-19 cases shoot up to 44
Jul 8: Probe into misuse of pass by Greenwood marriage party
Jul 9: Over Rs 2000 crore dues hit MeECL functioning
Jul 11: BSF personnel to undergo mandatory tests on arrival
Jul 12: 48-hours lockdown after unabated spike in COVID cases
Jul 16: Govt to shut all entry points from July 24 to 31
Jul 18: Teachers move to High Court over service termination
Jul 19: Cong made attempt to destabilise MDA: Conrad
Jul 22: KSU nudges Conrad over Centre’s ‘draconian’ bill
Jul 23: Closure of entry points from today
State to spend Rs 75 crore on rural health centres
Jul 24: KHADC wants say in building bye law implementation
Jul 26: Highest community spread sends capital town into tizzy
Jul 28: No community spread of COVID in state: Govt
Jul 29: NGT says no to coal transportation
Jul 30: Govt under flak for COVID mismanagement
AUGUST
Aug 3: COVID: State hit by revenue loss, faces acute fund crunch
Aug 6: State’s GST loss over Rs 130 crore in 4 months
Aug 7: Cong MLAs write to Sonia, demand new MPCC prez
Aug 8: HS Shylla no more
Aug 9: DHS to check hospital lapses on COVID-19
Aug 10: HC to shut down for 3 days
Aug 12: BJP tells CM about tardy progress of NDA schemes
Aug 13: KSU overrules CM on railway project in state
Meghalaya pig samples test positive for African swine fever
Aug 14: CBI awaits trial against Ampareen, other officials
Aug 17: CM launches Restart Mission worth Rs 14,515 crore
Aug 18: Police Bazar, Iewduh limp back to normal
Aug 20: Satya Pal Malik takes over as Governor
COVID scene grim as more civilians test positive
Aug 28: Land acquisition key hurdle for Byrnihat railway station
Shillong to have air link with 7 NE airports
SEPTEMBER
Sep 1: Tynsong defends entry restrictions in state
Sep 2: Petition to NGT drags minister
Sep 3: Govt revises syllabi for Board exams
Sep 5: Govt finally admits to community transmission
Sep 6: BJP to press govt for goods trains to Shillong
Sep 8: Govt nod to 84-cr city ropeway service
Sep 9: State BJP unearths huge scam in three district councils
Phulbari MLA tests positive
Sep 10: Centre assures to bail out Meghalaya financially
Sep 12: AICC reshuffle removes Faleiro from Meghalaya
Sep 13: Manpower crisis cripples fight against COVID
James tests positive at Imphal
Sept 14: All business establishments to open in city
41 test positive at Raj Bhavan
Sep 15: CM’s bungalow under scanner after driver tests positive
Kharlukhi takes oath as RS member
Sep 16: Mukul seeks Governor’s intervention into GHADC scam
Sep 18: Mawrie justifies CBI probe demand
Sep 19: Mukul indicts CM for lack of COVID preparedness
Sep 21: Schools reopen today amid spike in COVID-19 cases
Sep 22: Conrad non-committal on CBI probe into BJP charges
Sep 23: BJP pulls out of GHADC coalition over scam issue
Mystery over uranium tank blast in SWKH
Sep 24: NPP-led alliance claims comfortable majority
Sep 26: 12 killed in rain havoc across state
Govt spends Rs 200 crore in fight against COVID
Sep 28: BJP files FIR with CBI over alleged graft in ADCs
Sep 29: CBI seeks Delhi’s nod for probe into embezzlement in GHADC
OCTOBER
Oct 1: Govt orders audit of central grants after Guv pressure
Oct 2: Two new faces in Conrad cabinet
Places of worship reopen in state
Oct 5: DGP orders probe into children’s ‘harassment’ at Ichamati
Oct 6: Rymbui dismisses CBI probe into BJP allegations
Oct 7: COVID bleeds cash-strapped Meghalaya Rs 399 crore
Oct 8: Home Min seeks report from DGP on illegal coal trade
Oct 9: Ichamati probe report negates harassment angle
Govt to spend Rs 500 crore to upgrade primary schools
Oct 13: Conrad defends James, denies coal illegalities
Oct 14: State’s largest police battalion now containment zone
Oct 16: Schools reopen in state for classes 6 to 12
Oct 17: Miffed NPP dares BJP to quit ruling coalition
Oct 18: BJP not to quit MDA alliance
Oct 20: Mukul slams MDA defiance of Lokayukta
Oct 21: BJP silent after party MLAs go their way
Oct 23: Varsities to study claims of leakage in uranium tanks
Oct 24: Mukul dares MDA on coal transportation scam
Oct 28: KHADC adopts 3 resolutions on Residents Act, ILP
Health dept eases entry and exit points
Oct 30: Sniawbhalang Dhar tests positive for COVID
Oct 31: Conrad defends delay in coal auction, slams Opposition
NOVEMBER
Nov 1: COVID cause of delay in issuing trade licences
Nov 2: MDA to hear out BJP after Assembly session
AAI working to resume flight service from Umroi Airport
Nov 3: Protest in Kolkata over harassment of non-tribals in state
Nov 4: ADB approves USD 132.8mn loan to boost power sector
Nov 7: Iewduh reopens much to the delight of stall owners
Nov 8: State’s COVID tally breaches 10,000-mark
Nov 9: Cong MLA (David Nongrum) terms ADCs as liability
Nov 10: State books 2,000 cases of illegal coal mining
Nov 11: Speaker admits no-trust motion against MDA
Nov 12: CM deflects Opp charges as house defeats no-trust motion
Fugitive ULFA-I leader Drishti Rajkhowa surrenders in GH
Nov 13: CM warns against harassment of citizens at entry points
Nov 14: CoMSO threatens stir over ILP and CAA
Nov 17: Reopening of schools: Govt to decide today
Nov 18: BJP moves Lokayukta over corruption issue
Nov 19: Not expecting second COVID wave, says Hek
Demand for ILP in Meghalaya resurfaces
Nov 20: CM presses Amit Shah for unlikely ILP in state
Nov 21: State BJP to move MHA on corruption in ADCs
Nov 23: BJP refutes NPP charge of connivance with pol parties
Congress to push Centre for ILP in Meghalaya
Nov 24: M. Chuba Ao to patch up NPP-BJP friction
Nov 25: BJP decides not to pull out of MDA
Nov 26: Vaccine hope for state may come true by Dec: CM
Nov 27: Meghalaya gears up for ‘virtual ILP’ from Dec
Nov 30: Guv Malik says ILP being pursued with Centre
DECEMBER
Dec 1: James scotches speculation over MeECL privatization
Dec 2: Karimganj MLA petitions CM on harassment of Bengalis
Dec 3: KSU will not be allowed to enforce ILP: CM
Dec 4: CoMSO to continue stir despite CM assurance
Assam MLA’s visit irks state ministers
Dec 5: Guv, CM to visit Delhi, push for ILP in state
Dec 6: Opposition gives thumbs up to MRSSA
Dec 7: Opposition Congress proposes all-party meet on ILP
Dec 8: Govt mulls idea of all MLAs’ delegation to Delhi on ILP
Cabinet passes law to curb entry of migrant workers
Dec 9: Guv to apprise Centre of ILP demand in state
Dec 11: Opposition leaders meet Guv for MRSSA, 2016
25K health workers listed for first shots of COVID vaccine
Dec 12: Governor positive about MRSSA, 2019: Speaker
Conrad tests positive for COVID-19, Guv negative
Dec 13: MDA efforts on ILP lacking, says Congress
Dec 15: ILP agitation will continue: CoMSO
Dec 16: Tynsong allays fears of permanent residents
Dec 17: Will try to convince Shah on MRSSA: Guv
Dec 19: Meghalaya awaits Centre’s nod on ILP
Dec 20: CoMSO steps up pressure on ILP
Dec 22: Entry points exits doubt
Shillong-Delhi air service takes flight
Dec 23: Guv meets Shah
Meghalaya likely to get COVID-19 vaccine in January
Dec 29: Bishop Victor Lyngdoh appointed Archbishop of Shillong
