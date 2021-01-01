Few developments in state fail to evoke glee

SHILLONG, Dec 31: Meghalaya did not have much to cheer about in 2020 as far as development and developmental projects of the state are concerned.

Whilst most of the ongoing developmental projects in the state did not see the light of the day, foundation stones were, however, laid for some of the projects while construction work for some of the road projects had also started this year.

Needless to say, it is indubitable that the recent inauguration of the first direct Shillong-Delhi flight was, what many would call, the achievement of the year.

The flight, which connects Meghalaya better with the national capital, is likely to give the state’s tourism a much-needed thrust. However, after the inauguration of the Umling Facilitation Centre, it will be interesting to see how far the vision of boosting tourism is realised.

While the entry-exit point at Umling was inaugurated in December, the Polo market, in order to rehabilitate vendors of the market, was inaugurated earlier this year.

Sanctioned during 2010-11 at Rs 21.41 crore, the market complex has been built over an area of 3,000 square metre and houses a total of 297 stalls and a food court.

However, some of the important developmental projects of the state like the ISBT at Mawiong, International Centre for Performing Arts and Culture (SICPAC) at Mawdiangdiang and the much-delayed Crowborough Hotel Project and IT Park once again missed their deadline with the projects failing to operationalise this year.

In the road sector, work started for the revamp and widening of the Ranikor-Maheshkhola-Baghmara (Kanai to Panda) Road under SARDP-NE.

In addition, the improvement and widening of the Ranikor to Nongjri road under Special Accelerated Road Development Programme-North East (SARDP-NE) Phase ‘A’ also started this year. The work for the Tura-Dalu Road and the laying of foundation stone for the upgrade of the Umling-Patharkhmah Road also happened in 2020.

However, the much-awaited Shillong-Dawki road could not see the light of the day even this year as the government is in the process of identifying and disbursing land compensation to the concern landowners.

As far as the education sector is concerned, foundation stones were laid and some of the schools in the state were upgraded.

Even in Power sector, there is nothing much to be elated about as the no new hydropower projects were inaugurated. In fact, the government had cancelled some of the MOAs which were signed with private firms long time ago.

While the state is expected to host the National Games in 2022, the work for improving the sporting infrastructure did not start albeit foundation stone was laid for the indoor stadium at Madan Tukhon, in Jongksha.