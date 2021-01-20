NEWS BRIEFS

NATIONAL
By Agencies
TST1

‘Avoid Covaxin in case of allergies, fever’
Hyderabad, Jan 19: Bharat Biotech, makers of India’s first indigenous vaccine for Covid-19, has advised people not to take ‘Covaxin’ if they have allergies, fever, bleeding disorder, are on blood thinners, immune-compromised, or are on medicines that affect immune system. The Hyderabad-based vaccine-maker, in a fact sheet for recipients and caregivers, said that even pregnant and nursing women should not take the vaccine. People who have taken another Covid-19 vaccine or are suffering from any other serious health-related issues should also not take Covaxin. (IANS)

14 migrants mowed down
Gandhinagar/Jaipur/New Delhi: At least 14 migrant labourers hailing from Rajasthan were mowed down and six others injured by a speeding dumper truck in Gujarat’s Surat in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said. The victims, including a toddler, were sleeping by a roadside when the truck driver lost control and ran over 20-odd farm labourers near the Kosamba village, 60 km from Surat. Twelve of them were killed on the spot while two others succumbed later. (IANS)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.