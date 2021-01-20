NEWS BRIEFS

‘Avoid Covaxin in case of allergies, fever’

Hyderabad, Jan 19: Bharat Biotech, makers of India’s first indigenous vaccine for Covid-19, has advised people not to take ‘Covaxin’ if they have allergies, fever, bleeding disorder, are on blood thinners, immune-compromised, or are on medicines that affect immune system. The Hyderabad-based vaccine-maker, in a fact sheet for recipients and caregivers, said that even pregnant and nursing women should not take the vaccine. People who have taken another Covid-19 vaccine or are suffering from any other serious health-related issues should also not take Covaxin. (IANS)

14 migrants mowed down

Gandhinagar/Jaipur/New Delhi: At least 14 migrant labourers hailing from Rajasthan were mowed down and six others injured by a speeding dumper truck in Gujarat’s Surat in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said. The victims, including a toddler, were sleeping by a roadside when the truck driver lost control and ran over 20-odd farm labourers near the Kosamba village, 60 km from Surat. Twelve of them were killed on the spot while two others succumbed later. (IANS)