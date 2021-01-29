Crime Update

Assault

Asraf Ali lodged a complaint that on January 21 around noon, Mithun Khandakar, Nurmasud Khandakar, Nur Alom Khandakar, Manuk Khandakar, along with three others, assaulted him at Mahendraganj, SWGH. Majnu Khandakar, on the other hand, lodged a complaint that on January 20 around 9 am, Ashraf Ali misbehaved with him, compelled him to go along with Ashraf Ali to the house of the headman, and attacked him with an iron pipe Ashraf Ali also threatened Majnu Khandakar with dire consequences, if the latter fails to pay Rs two lakh.

On January 27 at about 9.30 pm, three unidentified miscreants assaulted Subham Chettri (25) and Ashwin Deb (24) at Police Bazar, and snatched away from them Rs 1,000 in cash, their mobile phones, and fled away.

ATM kiosk vandalised

Chief Manager of SBI Malki Dhankheti Branch lodged a complaint that on January 28 around 9.15 am, he learnt that unknown miscreants have vandalised the ATM booth outside the branch.

Fire

Wandalang Malngiang, Security Manager, Lafarge Umiam Mining Private Ltd., lodged a complaint that on January 26 around 6.30 pm, security personnel of the company found that a portion of the Long Belt Conveyer (LBC) of the company near Kalatek village, EKH, pillar no. 244, was on fire. It is suspected that unknown miscreants have set ablaze the LBC.