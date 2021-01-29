Demand for health sub-centre

MAWKYRWAT, Jan 28: The Synjuk Rangbah San Shnong (SRSS) Manad Area has demanded of the state government to sanction the proposed sub-centre at Manad village, 20 kilometres from Mawkyrwat in South West Khasi Hills.

The Synjuk had met Health Minister AL Hek recently at the Circuit House, Mawkyrwat, with the demand.

Speaking to media persons, president of the Synjuk, Ready Shylla, informed that the Health department had inspected and took measurements of the proposed site for building the sub-centre after the villagers had donated the land. However, till now the government has not sanctioned the works of the sub-centre, he added.

Shylla lamented that the distance between the five villages -Manad, Mawbidong, Lummawbah, Pynden Lyngdoh and Pynden Sohlang – and Mawkyrwat Community Health Centre had caused problems to the locals there, especially as the road condition was bad. He further informed that it is in repair now. The area has a population of over 3,000 comprising mostly children and pregnant women, he said.

Hek had told the Synjuk leaders that he will pursue the matter along with local MLA, Renikton L Tongkhar, and meet Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.