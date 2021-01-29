SWGH pledges for leprosy free district

TURA: The District level Advocacy meeting on National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP) for observation of Anti-Leprosy Day in commemoration of the martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi was held at Ampati on Friday.

During the meeting the Deputy Commissioner, South West Garo Hills, Ch. Ramakrishna underlined the need for timely detection and treatment of leprosy cases saying although the disease is curable but deformity cannot be corrected once it becomes too late. As there is a lot of social stigma and discrimination attached to the disease, he also called for involvement of religious leaders and the need for intensive awareness on prevention as well as sources of infection.

The Deputy Commissioner later led the members present at the meeting in taking the pledge to individually and collectively work to end the stigma & discrimination against persons affected by leprosy and to leave no stone unturned to make the district free from leprosy.

Earlier, the DMHO, Ampati, Dr. K A Sangma, in her welcome address, expressed serious concern that five active leprosy cases have been identified in the district.

The District Leprosy Officer, Dr. Lydia Marak while giving the keynote address, informed the meeting that a two-week long Sparsh Leprosy Awareness Campaign is being launched to spread the message on leprosy awareness at the village and block levels with the involvement of VHSNCs to reduce the stigma and discrimation against leprosy.