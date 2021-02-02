CM hails Union Budget

SHILLONG, Feb 1: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday welcomed the Union Budget taking special note of the push to infrastructure projects and farm and health sectors.

“It is a positive budget. We welcome it. It is the stimulus and push that the economy needed very much,” Sangma said.

He added: “We have seen that there is going to be a huge push when it comes to infrastructure projects, farmers’ issues and health sector. It will have a positive impact on the economy.”

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget. The budget proposals rest on the six pillars of health and well-being; physical and financial capital, and infrastructure; inclusive development for aspirational India; reinvigorating human capital; innovation and R&D and minimum government and maximum governance.