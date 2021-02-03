‘May ask PM for probe into illegal coal mining’

SHILLONG, Feb 2: The Opposition Congress has said it would approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an independent inquiry into the allegations of illegal mining and transportation of coal in Meghalaya if the state government continues to drag feet.

“If they (state government) do not conduct an independent probe, I am sure the Prime Minister would if I ask him to,” Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma said on Tuesday.

He said the Centre would have to intervene in the matter as the illegal activities are carried out within and beyond the boundary of Meghalaya.

Reminding that even the Bangladesh media have reported on how much loss their importers are incurring due to large-scale illegalities in the export of limestone, coal and other minerals, Sangma said that it is not only Meghalaya but the entire nation which is losing out.

“They (state government) are trying to promote the culture of corruption, which is something people of Meghalaya have time and again said a big no to,” he said.

Taking cognisance of Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong’s resentment over “people talking only about illegal coal mining”, the Congress leader said the people are doing so because of pre-poll promises to lift the ban on mining only to later allow illegal mining.

“There is enough evidence to substantiate the allegations and whenever the time comes, it will be placed before the authorities concerned,” he added.

Stating that illegal limestone mining and cattle smuggling take place through Pynursla, the constituency of the Deputy Chief Minister, he lamented that Meghalaya is now known for negative stories.

Sangma also accused the state government of crippling the Lokayukta, maintaining that the MDA government has not shown any interest in appointing other members of the anti-graft panel. He said the government even blocked the panel’s order for an inquiry into the allegations of corruption.

“The way this government is responding to these allegations, we can only conclude that they want to totally embolden those people engaged in corrupt activities,” Sangma said.

The former chief minister also cautioned the MDA constituents, saying they will pay the price for continuing to remain mute spectators to the illegalities.

EJNC demands CBI probe

The East Jaintia National Council (EJNC) has written to Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui demanding a CBI probe into the death of six labourers in the district.

In their representation to Rymbui, the group said the present investigation by the state police will not unearth the truth since probe is likely to be “influenced”.

The organization also pointed out that the names of Bison Shylla, brother of Cabinet Minister Kyrmen Shylla and Tiewly Shadap, an ally of the MDA coalition, have cropped up vis-à-vis the recent incident.

The EJNC also expressed its displeasure over the fact that the two persons were yet to be booked in connection with the case.