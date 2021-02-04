Security forces recover huge cache of explosives

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Security Forces in a joint operation with Police, tracked two smugglers and unearthed a huge cache of explosives items being smuggled in a car near Village Mallidor closer to Assam Meghalaya border

Based on specific inputs, Security forces in a joint operation with state police, unearthed a huge cache of explosives items including 542 Gelatine Explosives, 600 electronic detonators and Indian currency Rs 11260 /- on NH 37 near Gumrah toll barrier, village Mallidor, Assam Meghalaya border.
The two apprehended individuals along with recoveries were handed over to Gumrah Police Station for further investigations.

