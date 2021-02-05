David Nongrum laid to rest

SHILLONG, Feb 4: Congress legislator David Arnold Nongrum who breathed his last on Tuesday was laid to rest at the Catholic Church cemetery on Thursday.

Wreaths, hymns, prayers, speeches and tears bade adieu to the dynamic Congress MLA.

Legislators from and outside the state, commoners, his near and dear ones thronged his residence at Windermiere Estates to pay their last tribute to the departed soul.

Nongthymmai MLA, Charles Pyngrope, broke down while bidding his son the final goodbye.

Different political and community leaders fondly recollected their association with David and his humbleness as he lay motionless in his coffin wrapped with the Congress flag leaving behind a world that misses him dearly.

Congress leader, Mukul Sangma, said that the state has lost a leader who felt for the poor and the downtrodden — a leader who tried to mitigate poverty and not just sympathise.

“He (Nongrum) is a leader who is connected with his own people who he represents. The work and services he contributed for overall development of his constituency will be cherished for a long time,” the Congress leader said.

Senior Congress MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh, said that David had gone his way out to serve the people

of his constituency to the best of his capability, adding that the people of Mawryngkneng constituency were fortunate to have such a tall leader who felt for the poor and the downtrodden.

“In just eight years, as an MLA, he has done so many things for the betterment of his constituency,” Lyngdoh added.

Soon after the last rites were conducted at his residence, the funeral procession proceeded to the cemetery.

The funeral was attended by CLP leader, Dr Mukul Sangma, Cabinet Minister, Banteidor Lyngdoh, Congress MLAs and MDCs and party functionaries of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee, members of different District Congress Committee (DCC) and members of the Mawryngkneng Block Congress Committee (MBCC), among other community leaders and members.

The 42-year-old MLA was declared brought dead at NEIGRIHMS on Tuesday morning. He is the son of Nongthymmai MLA Charles Pyngrope.

David first stepped into politics in 2013 when he won the Assembly election for the first time as an independent candidate from Mawryngkneng.

Known for his dynamic leadership and being vocal on issues comfortably retained his seat in the 2018 election on a Congress ticket.