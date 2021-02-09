SSLC exams from April 19

SHILLONG, Feb 8: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) on Monday announced the dates of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations 2021.

According to the notification, the SSLC examinations will commence from April 19 and end on May 3 while the HSSLC examinations will start from April 16 and end on May 12.

Earlier, the Education department had finalised a revised and condensed set of syllabi for both Class X and Class XII for the board examinations.

The Meghalaya government had also recommended full opening of Classes 6-12 from February 8 in both urban and rural areas. A notification issued by the Education department said that the reopening of schools is aimed at completion of the courses and preparation for the ensuing Board examinations.