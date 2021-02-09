Vultures die after consuming cattle carcasses in Upper Assam

GUWAHATI: As many as 20 critically-endangered vultures were found dead reportedly after consuming the carcasses of cattle at Sadiya in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district on Monday.

According to reports, the dead vultures were located by villagers in a field while another eight vultures were rescued.

Sources said that forest officials, upon being informed, by the villagers of Ghormora, Kabibagan, rushed to the spot for a first-hand inspection. The dead vultures were subsequently sent to Tinsukia for post mortem.

According to residents, the vultures died after consuming the “poisoned” carcasses of two cattle.

This is the second such incident in Tinsukia district in two back-to-back months.

Last month, 23 critically endangered vultures had died after consuming ‘poisoned’ carcasses of two cattle at Dhola in Tinsukia district.

“Some people must have poisoned the carcass of cattle to kill stray dogs in the area. But unfortunately the carcass was consumed by the vultures,” said a villager.

“It is a matter of concern that the population of vultures in the state is declining at a rapid pace. We should conserve the species because they play a crucial role in maintaining the balance of the ecosystem,” Bijoy Gogoi, an environmentalist based in Tinsukia, said.