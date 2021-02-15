Vehicles collide in road mishap

NONGSTOIN, Feb 14: A local taxi collided with a private vehicle at Tiehsaw Khyllem in West Khasi Hills circa 6 pm in which the drivers were injured while the vehicles fully damaged.

The taxi (ML06 8902), driven by Hidius Syiem of Rambrai, was proceeding towards Nongstoin when it met with the accident. Driven by Daplang Tynsong of Pynursla, the private car (ML05M3847) was en route to Shillong.

Eye witnesses informed that the taxi was in full speed and the driver lost control following which it collided with the other vehicle.

The injured drivers were shifted to Markasa PHC for treatment.