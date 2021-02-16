Chakka jam called by Meghalaya Joint Action committee of Commercial Vehicles halts life in Shillong News AlertMEGHALAYA By By Our Reporter Last updated Feb 16, 2021 The city roads looks almost deserted during the chakka jam called by Meghalaya Joint Action committee of Commercial Vehicles on Monday. ST photos: Sanjib Share MePDCL billing counters remained closed during the ongoing chaka jam called by Meghalaya Joint Action Committee of Commercial Vehicles with staff making the most of the opportunity to skip work, causing inconvenience to the public in the city on Monday. Congress Legislator Ampareen Lyngdoh walks on Shillong streets on Monday in a show of solidarity with the agitating commercial vehicle associations demanding a drop in fuel prices. Continue Reading
