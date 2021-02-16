Meghalaya Nuggets

Public toilet facility comes up at Paltan Bazar

SHILLONG, Feb 15: A multi-utility facility including public toilets and bathroom services at Paltan Bazar worth Rs 18.74 lakh was inaugurated by South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai. The project was sanctioned under the Special Urban Works Programme (SUWP) scheme 2019-20 and Chief Minister’s Special Urban Development Fund 2018-19. Others who were present during the inaugural programme include Lamki Kyndiah, Rangbah Shnong of Paltan Bazar, Neelam Gurung, Ward Member of Shillong Cantonment Board and Bimal Bajaj, president of Paltan Bazar Welfare Committee and other local leaders, who appreciated the initiative of the MLA.

Virtual training prog on starting biz

SHILLONG, Feb 15: A four-day-long virtual programme on ‘How to Start a Business’, organised by the Incubation and Enterprise Support Centre (IESC), Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong, concluded here on Sunday. Organised in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ladies Organisation (FLO), Sleepwell Foundation and McLead Certifications, the valedictory function of the programme was presided over by state Cabinet Minister James Sangma as the chief guest. In his speech, James, while appreciating the initiative of the organisers, pointed out that despite Meghalaya being a matrilineal society, training women to lead the entrepreneurship movement is very significant. He also emphasised on the need to develop the eco system to bring about all-round development, while adding that the state government was working towards creating a positive environment by bringing about an entrepreneurial mindset through targeted interventions at the school-level. On the other hand, Director of IIM Shillong, Prof DP Goyal, stressed on the need to become job creators instead of job seekers, while adding that such type of training would lay the base for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Relief for natural disaster victims

TURA, Feb 15: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Williamnagar Municipal Board (WMB) has informed people that any communication by the victims of natural calamities can be addressed to his office. According to the notification, people who reside under the jurisdiction of Williamnagar Town and who have fallen victim of natural calamity, will now have to apply and approach the board office instead of the office of the Deputy Commissioner for any relief or assistance.

Sec 144 CrPC imposed in WKH

NONGSTOIN, Feb 15: West Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, T Lyngwa, has imposed Section 144 CrPC in the district with immediate effect. According to the directive, the DC has prohibited carrying of arms and other weapons and assembly of more than five persons in the entire district.