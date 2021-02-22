SHILLONG, Feb 21: As the battle for Mawryngkneng bypoll gradually takes centrestage, Congress on Sunday said the game of money would be its biggest enemy.

“Congress will work hard to defeat the ruling dispensation but we feel the game of money will be our biggest enemy,” Congress MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh said.

She said Congress will rely on the wisdom, solidarity and impeccable character of the constituency for voting in favour of a candidate who represents the party of the late leader.

The by-election has been necessitated by the demise of sitting MLA, David Nongrum who was from Congress. His father and senior Congress leader Charles Pyngrope has already stated that none from the family will be in the poll fray.

Lyngdoh said, “We have to give credit to the personality of Charles Pyngrope who has ample experience in politics. We have to accept his decision. He has full faith that Congress will field the right candidate.”

She said the decision made by the family will allow people to cast conscience votes to elect the most deserving candidate who will be able to fulfill David’s unfulfilled dreams.

“We have lost a great individual in David. His legacy will live on. We will take it forward,” Lyngdoh said.

Upbeat about a facile victory, she said, “We will continue to work hand in hand with his family and supporters.”

She said Congress will go to the polls with confidence and a great sense of loss and respect for the departed leader. “We may be accused of playing the sympathy card. So be it. His work was left incomplete and I am confident Congress will field a correct candidate,” Lyngdoh said.

She added that the Mawryngkneng Block Congress Committee will be Congress’s sole guide as it fights the bypoll.