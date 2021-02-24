Assam declared ‘disturbed area’ for 6 months under AFSPA

GUWAHATI: Assam has been declared as a “Disturbed Area” for six more months under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA).

As per powers conferred under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, the Governor of Assam has declared the entire state of Assam as “Disturbed Area” up to 6 (six) months beyond February 27, 2021, unless withdrawn earlier,” an official statement issued here on Wednesday said.

The announcement comes amid hectic poll campaigns across Assam by political parties ahead of the Assembly elections in Assam.

The state was last declared a ‘Disturbed Area’ for six months from August 28, 2020.

AFSPA has been in force in Assam since November 1990. The Act is renewed every six months and empowers the security forces to conduct operations and arrest anyone anywhere without prior notice.

Besides Assam, the Act is in force in Nagaland, Manipur (excluding the Imphal Municipal Council area), Changlang, Longding and Tirap districts of Arunachal Pradesh, and areas falling within the jurisdiction of the eight police stations of districts in Arunachal Pradesh bordering Assam.