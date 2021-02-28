Career Option as Makeup Artist

By Ranjan K Baruah

Many people are fond of make up as beauty has a way of capturing attention. Apart from the natural beauty, people would do make up to look good or smart. These are mostly common for the entertainment industry like movies and cinemas. Apart from movie or serial, make up has been a common word amongst people these days.

Be it in party or even appearing in television show, there would be make up. As this has growth, there has been demand for the trained makeup artist.

Make-up is an art and a make-up artist is a professional artist who uses mediums applied to the skin to transform or enhance the appearance of a person.

Make-Up Artists are often referred to as Cosmetologists or Beauticians, but are different in that they specialize only in make-up and typically do not offer other services such as hair or nail care.

The best part related to this field of career is that there is no formal qualification required and even school drop outs may try to get involved in this profession with some special training.

There are many centre and institute that offer free training for the drop outs apart from others who are passionate in this filed. Scopes are for both educated or drop outs but to be successful in this field it is essential to learn the skills like communication and other languages.

There are courses like Certificate in Cosmetology, Diploma in Beauty Culture and Cosmetology, Post Graduate Diploma in Beauty Technology and Cosmetology, Certificate course in Makeup and Hair Styling, Diploma course in Comprehensive Make-Up Artistry, Post Graduate Diploma in Beauty, Hair and Makeup, etc. For some courses formal education are required while for some no formal education required. Courses also includes fashion, theatrical and media hair and make-up; hair, make-up and prosthetics for performance; media make-up and character design; media make-up and special effects, etc .

Employment of theatrical and performance make-up artists was expected to grow 19% from 2014 to 2024, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Individuals looking to come in to this vocation are expected to face keen competition, and openings are likely to go to the most experienced and skilled workers.

This is in demand in all over the world and aspirants may try to gets job even outside provided if they have all required skills. Various courses are available under Skill Mission which is initiated by different agencies all over the country.

Required skills include creativity, self confidence, knowledge about different products, flexibility, good communication and interpersonal skills, ability to work well as part of a team, etc. They must have patience as they shall deal with different individuals.

Technical knowledge is important like browsing internet and using internet effectively as many things can be learned through online mode. There are trainings conducted by different companies dealing with makeup products. One may work with other institutes or become self employed by starting own venture.

(The author is a career mentor and skill trainer and can be reached at 8473943734 or [email protected])