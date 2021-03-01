Can’t go back on ILP demand: Kharlukhi

SHILLONG, Feb 28: Stating that he is expecting a clear answer from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue of Inner Line Permit (ILP), National People’s Party (NPP) state president WR Kharlukhi on Sunday said it would not be possible for him to go back on the demand as he had been a part of the movement.

“For me, to go back on the demand of ILP is not possible as I was involved in the struggle as a student leader during 1979-80,” Kharlukhi told The Shillong Times.

He was replying to a query if he is ready to settle for any mechanism other than the ILP. Shah is scheduled to visit the state in March and meet the leaders of various organisations among others.

“The Centre should give us ILP. That is what I felt 30 years ago and that is what I feel even today,” Kharlukhi, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, said.

He said the resolution passed in the Assembly speaks volumes of the state government’s stand on the issue.

“Let’s wait and see as the state government will be meeting the Union Home Minister during his visit. Let him come first,” Kharlukhi said, adding, “The people want to know if it is yes or no (for ILP). He should be clear as people are expecting a clear answer.”

The pressure groups in the state have already expressed resentment that Shah’s proposed meeting with them has been shifted from New Delhi to Shillong. Khasi Students’ Union president, Lambokstar Marngar had earlier stated that it was nothing but a delaying tactic.