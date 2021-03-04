Kharmalki to contest bypoll on Cong ticket

SHILLONG, March 3: Highlander Kharmalki, who contested the 2018 Assembly polls from Mawryngkneng constituency on a PDF ticket, is now all set to try his electoral luck once again. But there’s a catch. This time he will contest the bypoll from the same constituency as Congress candidate.

Confirming this news on Wednesday, Kharmalki said he is yet to communicate his decision to the Congress leadership.

He expressed confidence that he would emerge victorious as now he will get support from Congress supporters besides his own.

The NPP is fielding its sitting MDC, Pyniaid Sing Syiem in the by-election which has been necessitated by the death of Congress MLA, David Nongrum last month.