Opp to corner MDA on fuel prices, mining

SHILLONG, March 3: Opposition Congress is set to corner the state’s coalition government during the upcoming Budget session over issues afflicting the citizens.

Congress leader, Ampareen Lyngdoh said the party will raise issues such as rising fuel prices, power tariff, traffic snarls, potable water etc. The party is also planning to corner the government over issues pertaining to environment, mining and disaster management.

“We will look at the Budget in respect of funding for HRD, social welfare sectors, government mission projects, Central schemes and project intervention besides road infrastructure, power and health,” Lyngdoh said.

Apart from scrutinizing the government’s policies and plans, the Congress will raise some political issues that are “blurred” but require immediate government intervention and discuss youth empowerment and employment generation agendas.

The Budget session will begin on March 5 and continue till March 19. Governor Satya Pal Malik will address the House on the opening day. Seven days have been allotted for transaction of government businesses and four days for private members.