Sec 144 CrPC imposed in SWGH for GHADC polls

TURA, Mar 8: With the announcement of election to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council to be held on April 12, 2021 and the Model Code of Conduct coming into force with effect from March 8, 2021, the District Magistrate, South West Garo Hills, Ch. Ramakrishna has enforced Section 144 Cr.PC in order to ensure conduct of free and fair polls within the district.

The order issued by the District Magistrate prohibits violation of the Model Code of Conduct, bribery or gratification, carrying of arms, defacement of public property or use of any individual’s property for displaying banners or posters by any persons or political parties with immediate effect.