Separate functions mark Women’s Day celebration in GH

TURA, Mar 8: The occasion of International Women’s Day was on Monday observed all across Garo Hills in various programmes organised by respective district administrations as well as other agencies both government and private.

In Tura, the occasion was observed by the District and Sessions Court at its conference hall as well as at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI).

While delivering the Introductory address to the gathering of Bar Association Members, Lawyers and staff of Sessions Court, Tura, the District and Session Judge cum Chairperson, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Tura Dashalin Kharbteng spoke about the roles and responsibilities of women in the society which in the past was limited to household chores only and usually controlled and dominated by men. She said that in the passage of time women have managed to come out and are now taking responsible and professional roles at par with men in the society. She urged them to choose to challenge for change by becoming better and responsible citizens in the society in future.

Meanwhile, Assistant Controller of Examinations, Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), Tura and Founder JAPANG NGO Balmuri K Marak pointed out the different phases of life a woman has to go through as a daughter, mother, wife and her own personal or professional career and the struggles she has to face while trying to cope up with these roles daily.

The celebration of the occasion at Industrial Training Institute (ITI) was attended by Secretary of the Mothers’ Union, Sume B Sangma as the Chief Guest in the presence of Dr John Mathew, who was the Guest of Honour.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest emphasised on active Role and participation of Women in Nokmaship while encouraging both Men and Women to liberate themselves. The Guest of honour Dr John Mathew sensitized all the participants towards gender sensitisation.

In Resubelpara of North Garo Hills, the occasion was observed at the Manikganj, Abanda Community Hall in a programme organised by the District Social Welfare Office in tandem with District Legal Services Authority and One Stop Centre.

Speaking during the programme, Z J Sangma, ADC & Member Secretary, DLSA called upon women folk to play collective role alongside men for the growth and welfare of the society as a whole. While speaking in line with the theme “Women in Leadership” Sangma highlighted the leadership roles being portrayed by women in different areas of work. From the role of a woman as a home maker to her role as a leader in various domains, a woman’s role is manifold and is equally important to that of a man, he added.

Sangma also spoke on women empowerment, legal aids being offered under DLSA and also briefed the gathering on National Family Benefit Scheme, which is a scheme meant to provide financial assistance to the household of the bereaved family in case of the death of the primary bread winner.

To mark the occasion, a felicitation was also held to honour the contributions and achievements of women, wherein M D Arengh, DSWO felicitated Dr W K Marak and Anupama Rabha, Lecturer for their leadership skill exhibited by them during the pandemic.

The occasion was also celebrated at Zikzak Multi Facility Centre in South West Garo Hills in a programme organized by the Department of Social Welfare, South West Garo Hills in collaboration with Block Mission Management Unit (BMMU), Zikzak, Meghalaya State Rural Livelihood Society (MSRLS).

As part of the programme, a discussion cum workshop on topics related to Women Health & Various Health Schemes and Women Rights vis-a-vis Human Rights was also conducted.

Speaking on the occasion as the Chief Guest, Deputy Commissioner, Ramakrishna Chitturi encouraged those present at the gathering to take active part in decision making, contest at VEC elections, play the role of a Nokma as in most of the cases the husband of Nokma take up such decision making roles, join SHG for financial independence and also pay attention to maternal health.

Stressing on women empowerment, he said that no external force can help women empower unless women themselves take the initiative and develop will power from within.

In appreciation for the contribution of women groups of village organizations of the region during COVID-19 pandemic, Award for two best VO was given to Kucholsan VO Demdemakona and Japang VO, Boldamgre while the Best SHG title was awarded to Pangkama SHG, Kentrikona. The Best active woman title was awarded to Manchella Sangma of Bidukura village and the best MBK title was awarded to Panse Marak of Doromchas village.

Meanwhile, the occasion was also observed by ICAR-KVK at its campus in West Garo Hills.

On the occasion, the KVK also felicitated two successful womaen- Baldila T Sangma, the owner ‘Amma Food Products’ and one of the Chief Minister’s E-Champion in 2019 and Anita Marak, the owner of a Piggery unit and a Tapioca processing unit.