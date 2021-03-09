Students stage protest over murder of classmate

TURA: Hundreds of school going boys and girls marched in protest at Mendal town in North Garo Hills on Tuesday morning to condemn the cold blooded murder of their classmate who was beaten to death by a group of people for talking to a girl at Dingok bazaar, last week.

Thirteen year old Mansim G Momin of Raja Apal village was waiting to pick up his father for a ride home on the evening of March 4th when he met with a classmate of his at Dingok market, near Bajengdoba. Both were engaged in a conversation when a group of boys and men objected to their meeting leading to an altercation in which Mansim was severely beaten up with a wooden club resulting in his death.

Students and classmates of his school, Don Bosco in Mendal, have been shocked by the murder and on Tuesday held up placards demanding justice for their friend. They marched through the main thoroughfare of the town to condemn the chilling murder of a young boy who was barely in his teens.

Meanwhile, North Garo Hills police have taken into custody three persons who were involved in the attack. While an adult man has been placed under arrest, the other two are juveniles who have been sent to a correctional centre.

Police have also seized the weapon, a form of wooden club, used in the attack on the teenager.