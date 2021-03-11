Need to empower women right from home: Laloo

SHILLONG, March 10, 2021: East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo on Wednesday accentuated the need to empower the fair sex right from home.

The deputy co mmissioner was speaking at a closeted conversation thematised on ‘Men for Women’ at U Soso Tham Auditorium on Wednesday.

During the programme, which was organised by the Meghalaya State Commission for Women and supported by National Commission for Women, the deputy commissioner bemoaned that notwithstanding numerous advances, the women are still living in a patriarchal world.

“Although women have shattered the glass ceiling by excelling in fields that were once considered a male domain, there is a need to encourage and empower the girl child right from the home, religious institutions, community and society at large,” Laloo maint .

She also exhorted the youths to take on the mantle to address gender inequality and bring about social justice.

With regard to the problems of high maternal mortality rate and teenage pregnancies in Meghalaya, Laloo underlined the need for women to talk about difficulties they are faced with during child birth.

She maintained that participation of men in the discourse is indispensable.

During the daylong programme, topics relating to men supporting the cause of breaking gender stereotypes, women’s participation in governance, factors leading to rising cases of crime against women were deliberated over by the resource persons.