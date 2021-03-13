Rules should have been changed when GHADC was formed: CM

SHILLONG, March 12: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today downplayed the controversy over participation of non-tribals in the GHADC election, stating that it was being practiced for years although it could have been and should have been addressed at that beginning.

“This has been going on since the 1950s when the District Councils came into being. The other district councils (KHADC and JHADC) amended the rules but the matter was not addressed in the GHADC,” the CM told after the end of the day’s proceedings in the Assembly on Friday.

Expressing hope that an amicable solution may be reached through larger consultations by taking everyone on board, Sangma observed, “Larger consultation is required and it is important to take everybody along and make everybody realise the various points so that in the coming years we would be able to find an amicable solution to this problem.”

Speaking on the upcoming GHADC polls the NPP national president, said, “Preparations are on in full swing and our candidates and party leaders are working hard and we hope for the best.”

Replying to a query on the resignation of some NPP members from Garo Hills, Sangma said, “You cannot give tickets to everybody.”