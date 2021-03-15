Hunt on for Ichamati incident kingpin: Tynsong

SHILLONG, March 14: Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong on Sunday said the state government is trying to get to the kingpin of Ichamati incident.

Stating that the police are conducting an investigation and the case has not been closed yet, he said, “We wanted to make sure we get to the kingpin of the incident. Once we are able to zero in on the person, we will intimate the KSU and the citizens of the state.”

He asserted that the government will not allow such elements to create a law and order situation and said, “Insecurity and fear had spread in the state and beyond. Let’s law take its own course.”

He also said that he would not be able to comment if it was a pre-planned attack. He assured that the perpetrators of the crime would be taken to task.

Earlier, KSU president, Lambokstar Marngar expressed dissatisfaction over the steps taken by the authorities in dealing with those involved in the incident.

Claiming that it was a pre-planned attack and the KSU is not satisfied over the manner in which the case is being handled, Marngar said: “We expect the state government to find the mastermind of the incident.”

A group of KSU members had come under attack on February 28 last year at the end of a meeting which was organised to press for Inner Line Permit and oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

KSU activist Lurshai Hynniewta, who was critically injured in the incident, succumbed to his injuries later. So far, around 70 people have been arrested and charge-sheeted by the police.

The attack triggered incidents of stabbing, killing, assault, stone-pelting, torching of government vehicles etc.

The violence forced the authorities to clamp curfew and deploy several companies of the Central Armed Police Forces to most parts of Shillong.