Curfew extended till March 31 in WGH  

By From Our Correspondent

TURA, March 22: The night curfew under section 144 CrPC was on Monday extended in West Garo Hills till March 31.

The curfew will continue without any changes with the same restrictions, prohibitions and exemptions issued earlier.

