Iewduh wins best Khasi film award

SHILLONG, March 22: Iewduh has won the Best Khasi Film and the Best Audiography (location sound recordist) at the 67th National Film Awards for films made in 2019.

The film has been produced by Shankar Lall Goenka and directed by Pradip Kurbah wins the award for best Khasi film. Iewduh was also awarded for Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist) for Debajit Gayan

Iewduh is a poignant story of the daily struggles of people whose livelihoods depend on this biggest market where several dreams are born to die a premature death.

Albert Mawrie in his role as the man who struggles to clean the pay toilets so he can educate his brother, is something we can relate to in a society that is increasingly becoming unequal.