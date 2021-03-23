UDP clamours for James’ ouster in letter to CM

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 22: In a special bid to better the present quandary in Meghalaya’s power sector, the United Democratic Party (UDP) has rose to the occasion seeking ouster of the Power Minister, James Sangma, and incumbent Chief Managing Director of the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL), Arun Kembhavi.

In a letter to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Jemino Mawthoh, general secretary of the UDP, which happens to be a major ally of the NPP-led MDA Government, sought for immediate removal of the power minister and the MeECL CMD from their current positions, while also pointing it out to the chief minister that the unprecedented shutdown has affected normal life.

When contacted, Mawthoh stressed that there is an urgent need to overhaul the MeECL.

“We understand that the problem in the MeECL has been present from before. But there is a need to place the right people in right places so as to streamline and take corrective measures to bail out the MeECL from the present crisis,” the UDP general secretary said.

When asked if there is a possibility that the party will withdraw its support if the chief minister refuses to abide by their insistence, Mawthoh said that the party is yet to deliberate on the matter. “However, we are very firm on the demand that both, power minister and CMD of MeECL, should be relieved from their positions,” he stressed.