UDP leaders firm on oust-James demand

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 26: Senior leaders of the United Democratic Party (UDP) are unflinching in their demand for removal of James PK Sangma as Power Minister.

“Our demand of taking away the Power portfolio from Sangma still stands. The current power crisis in the state should be viewed seriously,” UDP working president, Paul Lyngdoh told reporters after their meeting with party president, Metbah Lyngdoh on Friday.

Besides Paul, other party leaders who met the party chief included UDP chief adviser Bindo Mathew Lanong, general secretary Jemino Mawthoh and vice president Allantry F. Dkhar.

The UDP working president said that party leaders would meet again, this time to discuss and resolve the conflict among the party members.

“The party president is going to be busy with the GHADC elections. We will meet once he (Metbah) returns from Garo Hills,” the UDP working president stated.

Meanwhile, the UDP president said that the party leaders who met him on Friday remain steadfast in their demand for removal of James Sangma from the Power portfolio.

“I will meet other MLAs who could not attend today’s meeting. I will brief Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma on this matter after listening to our MLAs,” he said.

He further claimed that the differences and miscommunication within the party has been resolved and there was no question of pulling out from the MDA coalition.

“Any remaining difference would be ironed out within the MDA,” he said.