Mahajot set to bag over 30 seats in first phase Assam poll: Ripun

GUWAHATI, March 29: Assam Congress on Monday claimed that the people of Assam have bestowed their faith on the party’s “5 Guarantees” and that the “Mahajot” (Grand Alliance) was poised to bag over 30 seats in the recently-concluded first phase Assembly polls in the state.

“We went into this election with a positive outlook on Assam and focused on what we can deliver to the people. The electorate of Upper Assam and north Assam has responded magnificently in the March 27 polls with ground reports indicating that they have synchronously bestowed their trust in the Congress’ 5 Guarantees,” Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Ripun Bora told media persons here on Monday.

Bora further slammed the incumbent BJP’s “poll triumph claim in Upper and north Assam”, claiming that party’s internal assessment reports have indicated that the Congress-led Mahajot would form the government as the foundation has already been laid in the March 27 poll in Upper Assam/north Assam.”

Congress had alone contested 43 of the 47 constituencies in the first-phase poll.

Accusing the incumbent BJP of being “confused”, the Assam PCC chief questioned the rationale behind the BJP’s newspaper advertisement in the form of “a lead report” on Sunday, spending crores of rupees.

“We can see that the BJP is confused today… under what circumstances it had to give an advertisement as a lead news report, spending crores of rupees and claiming to win all the seats in Upper Assam? This is the BJP culture of lying and misleading people, for it now wants to cover up for its failures,” the APCC president alleged.

“BJP perhaps senses a drubbing in the March 27 poll and to salvage some seats in the second and third phases, it had to resort to a newspaper advertisement,” he said.

Further accusing the BJP government of a myopic view of Assam in the past five years, Bora said such a perception has pushed the state backwards.

“On the other hand, in an endeavour to realise the Assam of the future, all our guarantees have been structured and based on ground assessment, the future vision for Assam and after consultations with revered scholars and economists,” he claimed, while thanking the voters for turning out in large numbers in the first phase poll.