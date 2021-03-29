Sports Dept organizes 10 KM run in Tura

News AlertMEGHALAYA
By From Our Correspondent
TURA, March 29: A ten kilometre marathon run was on Monday organized by the District Sports Office in collaboration with the District Administration and the District Water and Sanitation Mission in Tura from Matchakolgre to the Ballonggre Playground.

 

The marathon run was participated by male and female athletes from Tura and its surrounding areas as well as from outside. In Male category Witnar A Sangma and Bethnar A Sangma both from Tebronggre and Saljagring K MArak from Garobadha won the First, Second and Third prizes respectively while Smile Orchid M Momin from Dakopgre, Parbina Ch Marak from Garobadha and Nangkhiewsuki Slong from from Jowai bagged the First, Second and Third prizes respectively in the Female category.

 

The youngest participant of the Run Jeff Athamba K Marak was also felicitated during the event and consolation prizes were also given to both male and female participants.

