Meghalaya villagers hit street demanding basic amenities

JOWAI, March 30: Villagers from Indo-Bangla Border including Huroi, Lahaleiñ, Hingaria and Lejri along with the Khasi Students’ Union East Jaintia Hills held a rally to demand road, Public Health Centre and Mobile network. The rally started from Deinshymrum village to DC Office, Khliehriat
