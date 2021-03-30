Meghalaya villagers hit street demanding basic amenities

By From Our Correspondent

JOWAI, March 30: Villagers from Indo-Bangla Border including Huroi, Lahaleiñ, Hingaria and Lejri along with the Khasi Students’ Union East Jaintia Hills held a rally to demand road, Public Health Centre and Mobile network. The rally started from Deinshymrum village to DC Office, Khliehriat

