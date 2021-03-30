IndiGo launches flight services from Shillong to Silchar, Agartala

SHILLONG, March 29: In a bid to improve connectivity in landlocked Meghalaya, IndiGo Airlines on Monday launched an additional flight from Shillong to Silchar and Agartala under the Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) scheme of the Centre.

This move will allow two scheduled flights to operate from the Umroi Airport along with the Shillong-Delhi flight, which is operates weekly.

The flight will connect Shillong with Silchar on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, while Agartala on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced the development on Monday. On Monday, a total of 119 passengers flew outwards from the Umroi Airport, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

In addition, the Shillong Airport at Umroi is all set to get major boost as additional flights are being planned to connect Shillong with Imphal and Dibrugarh and from May.

The AAI is also planning to upgrade the runways in seven different airports, including Shillong Airport, across the country by March 2022, which will enable Airbus and Boeing aircraft to fly from the Shillong Airport.