Forest officer among 5 die inside well in Jaintia Hills

JOWAI, March 29: Five people, including a forest officer and four labourers, died inside an under-construction well at Mihmyntdu in West Jaintia Hills around 1 pm on Monday, sources said.

According to locals, the victims, who hailed from Raliang village, were using a generator to pump out water at an under-construction multi-storey drinking water well, which emitted carbon monoxide leading to asphyxiation.

The deceased officer, Hamklet Suchiang, was also the member secretary of the Meghalaya State and Environment Conservation.

Meanwhile, a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) from Shillong rescued two people. One of them is undergoing medical treatment, while another was declared dead at Ialong Hospital, Jowai.

The other deceased were identified as Phima Dkhar, Dannyboy Ïano, Niwan Suchiang and Bunlad Suchiang. Most victims belong to the same family.