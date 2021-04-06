Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 hits Sikkim

Gangtok, April 5: An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hit Sikkim on Monday night, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said, with tremors being also felt in the eastern states of Assam, West Bengal and Bihar.

The quake occurred at 8.49 pm at a depth of 10 km near the India-Bhutan border. Tremors were felt in Gangtok and other parts of the Himalayan state, he said.

Tremors were also felt in Darjeeling, Dhupguri (Jalpaiguri), Siliguri, Coochbehar, Raiganj (West Bengal), and Purnia and several other parts of Bihar.

There was no immediate report of loss of life. (PTI)