Pressure groups oppose Non-Tribal participation in council elections

TURA: In fresh developments, pressure groups in Garo Hills comprising GSU, FKJGP,AYWO, and ADE partake in a massive rally opposing Non-tribal participation in the Council election in Garo Hills held in Tura town, earlier today.

In a widely circulated video across social networking platforms, are seen protesters burning effigies of known politicians from the state and across the region. Some effigies include those of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, outgoing CEM, Dipul R Marak and GHADC Secretary, Rikse R Marak.