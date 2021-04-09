Group protests govt inaction

SHILLONG, April 8: The United Hynniewtrep Movement (UHM), which has been demanding free land registration for the border populace to substantiate Meghalaya’s claim over the disputed territories, has resented the lack of response from the state government and organised a peaceful protest on Thursday. UHM activists displayed black flags, banners and placards on the State Central Library premises during their protest.

The UHM stated that it had approached the state government with their demand in 2018 and despite assurance from the chief minister and his deputy to take up the matter on a priority basis, nothing has happened.

UHM president Banshai Marbaniang said, “In 2018 we came to know that Assam government had approached the border populace with offer of free land registration besides announcing development schemes. We immediately met Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and submitted a memorandum and even suggested that in order to solve the border issue the Meghalaya government should provide free land registration to the border people as but there was no progress.”

Marbaniang also informed that they had met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and received an assurance that he would accord top priority to their demand, but till date nothing has been done on the ground and their demand remains unfulfilled.