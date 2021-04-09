NPP blames Cong yet again for power woes

SHILLONG, April 8: The ruling NPP has ridiculed the Opposition Congress for blaming the current dispensation for the power crisis, pointing out that the series of load-shedding was a fallout of the agreement signed blindly by the then Congress government with the NTPC in 2007.

“Why is there a power cut? It is because of the blind agreement with NTPC that we are suffering today. Now who signed that agreement,” NPP State president and Rajya Sabha member, WR Kharlukhi questioned.

Pointing out that people have been subjected to load-shedding due to the 2007 deal, Kharlukhi said, “Congress signed the agreement but we have been left to clean their mess.”

“The Opposition should introspect instead of accusing us. They have to be constructive rather than being destructive,” he added.

Earlier, senior Congress leader, Ampareen Lyngdoh had criticised the NPP-led MDA Government for the unannounced power cuts and accused them of fooling the people.

She had said that despite word of caution from the Opposition Congress to conserve power so that it could be used during the lean period, the state government paid no heed and the public have been subjected to discomfort.