MBoSE examinations: Govt underplays scare

SHILLONG, April 12: The return of the novel coronavirus in a deadlier form has made many parents and their wards apprehensive of appearing for the HSSLC and SSLC examinations beginning in a week’s time.

But the state government, Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) and the examination centres are confident of ensuring the safety of the students.

Unlike the Maharashtra government, which has postponed the state board examinations in view of the COVID-19 surge, the Meghalaya government has not decided to defer the examinations since the number of infected people is far less.

Principal Secretary of Education, D.P. Wahlang admitted many parents have expressed concern about sending their children to the examination centres.

“We are examining the matter along with local (COVID positive) data and we need to take decisions that are locally relevant,” he said.

The Urban Affairs department has scheduled a meeting with the heads of the institutes on April 14 to share ideas and concerns on the Board examinations.

Wahlang advised the people not to panic in view of 190 active cases in the state and think objectively. “Examination centres have been asked to take necessary precautions and they are aware of what needs to be done,” he said.

The HSSLC examinations will begin from April 16 while the SSLC examinations start on April 19.

MBoSE Controller of Exams, T.R. Laloo said the officers-in-charge of all the examination centres have been instructed to follow all the COVID protocols. “Any student testing positive will be given a second chance,” he added.

The heads of the examination centres would be reminded about the protocols a day or two ahead of the examinations, Laloo said.

The examination centres in the city are gearing up for holding the Board examinations. Gorkha Pathshala Higher Secondary School, one of the designated examination centres, started its arrangements on Tuesday.

The school’s Vice-Principal, Lalita Pradhan said they had followed similar protocols during examinations conducted in 2020.

“We sanitised the feet and hands of the students and also screened them so we have an experience in handling such situations,” she told The Shillong Times.

About 170 students of her school will appear for the upcoming HSSLC examinations.

Principal of Jail Road Boys Higher Secondary School, J. Pal said his team will leave no stone unturned to ensure the safety of the candidates.

The school has decided not to let guardians enter the school premises besides sanitising the toilets and the well-ventilated classrooms to be used as examination halls before the exams.

“We will have sanitisers in all the rooms and we will have only 20-22 students in each room,” Pal said, adding that 197 students will appear for the HSSLC exam this time.